Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy to Re-Release in 2022 with Deleted Scenes

In 2017 the Telugu film industry witnessed a storm at the box-office with the release of Arjun Reddy. Vijay Devarakonda’s portrayal of a man going berserk after breaking up with his girlfriend touched a chord with the audience. The movie earned big bucks at the box-office. As the film completed 3 years, director Sandeep Vanga made a special announcement.

Looks like fans of Arjun Reddy are in for a treat. According to a report on an online portal, Sandeep Vanga has promised to re-release the film in 2022, to mark the completion of five years. This time the film will include all the deleted scenes as well. Arjun Reddy’s original run time was four hours. But the makers had pared it down to three hours. But witessing the love the film has received, the filmmaker is sure that the viewers will love the longer version as well.

Vijay Deverakonda’s portrayal of Arjun Reddy has made him super-popular nationwide. Even its Hindi remake with Shahid Kapoor titled Kabir Singh, had created history at the box-office. Vijay Deverakonda is now preparing for his Hindi debut with Fighter, which is the remake of his own film Dear Comrade. It’s being directed by Puri Jagannath and is a bilingual in Hindi and Telugu.