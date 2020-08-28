Victoria records lowest daily infections in almost two months

Victoria has recorded its lowest number of daily infections in weeks with 94 cases diagnosed in the last hours.

Today’s figures mark the first Victoria’s daily figures have been below 100 in almost two months.

Despite the positive case numbers, the state’s death toll has spiked with 18 lives lost overnight.

There have now been more than 500 coronavirus deaths in Victoria, and more than 600 nationwide.

“I am sad to report, now been 513 more Victorians who have lost their life during this global pandemic, an increase of 18 since yesterday’s report,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“Those 18 include one female in her 60s, one female and two males in their 70s, four females and five males in their 80s, two males and three in their 90s.”

Sixteen of those 18 deaths are linked to aged care outbreaks.

“Of course, our thoughts, best wishes and sincere condolences are extended to each and every one of those 18 families,” he said.

Breakdown of daily figures

There are 481 Victorians in hospital, 26 of those are receiving intensive care and 17 of those are on a ventilators.

A total of 2,196,126 test results have been received throughout the entire pandemic.

A total of 18,114 tests were conducted in the last hours.

“Just over 18,000 is a very good number and throughout the week, we have seen very consistent test result performance,” Mr Andrews said.

“I am very grateful to every Victorian who has come forward, and again, please, even the mildest of symptoms, visit one of the more than 190 test site locations, wait at home until you get your result.

“That will give us the information, the clarity, that we need, to make really important decisions about what the weeks and months ahead look like,” he said.

There are 4223 mystery cases and 26 cases have been closed out via coronavirus detective work since yesterday.

There are 411 healthcare workers who are currently active cases in the state.

Cases decreasing in regional Victoria

Mr Andrews congratulated regional Victoria on today’s figures as numbers continues to decrease.

Regional local government areas under stage three restrictions now have 177 active cases.

“They continue to come down. They are low. We want to keep them low and drive them down even further. So thank you to everybody in regional Victoria, from regional cities to the smallest of country towns, doing an absolutely magnificent job in following the rules,” Mr Andrews said.

Woman wearing masks walk along Sturt Street in Ballarat on August 21, 2020 in Ballarat, Australia. (Getty)

“I know it is difficult, I know it is challenging, but it is working. This strategy is absolutely working.”

The three communities that had previously been causing concern, Geelong, Ballarat, and Bendigo, have all recorded a drop in active cases.

Greater Geelong now has 59 active cases with no new cases overnight.

Greater Bendigo has 16 active cases with one new case.

Ballarat has six active cases and no new cases overnight.

“In those communities and indeed right across regional Victoria we are seeing numbers falling steadily, and that is critically important,” Mr Andrews said.

Medical professionals perform COVID testing at a drive through clinic in Ballarat on August 21, 2020 in Ballarat, Australia. (Getty)

Today’s numbers continue the state’s downward trend after 113 daily infections were reported yesterday. Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday told Victorians the numbers still weren’t low enough to justify lifting lockdown restrictions. “

One hundred and thirteen cases, this is very much like a public health bushfire and we’re getting close putting it out but if we were to reopen while the fire is still going, still burning, it would be a matter of beforeit got to us again,” he said.

It is understood the city could revert back to stage three lockdown restrictions opposed to stage two as it has been previously anticipated.