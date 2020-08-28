Very 2000s Photos That Perfectly Capture What A Ridiculous Time It Was

1.

Borat (aka Sacha Baron Cohen) at a special Myspace screening of Borat:

2.

Daphne Aguilera trying to kiss Fred Durst backstage at the 2001 VMAs:


George De Sota / Getty Images

3.

A Survivor PC game that you know required like four discs to install:

4.

Steve Jobs talking about how to burn a mix CD using iTunes during an Apple presentation:


Kim Kulish / Getty Images

5.

An ad for Pepsi’s free iTunes bottle cap game:

6.

A Paul Frank iPod Nano case:

7.

Jewel parodying J.Lo music videos and TRL in her music video for “Intuition”:

8.

Tara Reid in the most early-’00s outfit (complete with sideways trucker cap) at a Girls Gone Wild event:


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

9.

And Justin Timberlake wearing a Girls Gone Wild trucker cap:


Kellie Warren / Getty Images

10.

The Chicks’ Natalie Maines on TLC’s Trading Spaces:

11.

Blink-182 signing CDs at a FYE in-store:


James Devaney / WireImage

12.

This 50 Cent special edition Xbox:

13.

And these Xbox games featuring the Burger King:

14.

This The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Honey Nut Cheerios box (that came with stickers from the movie as prizes):

15.

Samantha Mumba taking a selfie with a flip phone:


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

16.

The TiVo mascot sitting on a throne made of TiVo boxes:


Kim Kulish / Getty Images

17.

The super-annoying Crazy Frog in a flat-brimmed hat with a huge GANGSTA chain on:

18.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey promoting her edible beauty products line, Dessert:


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for Dan Klores Communi

19.

Two girls watching Mean Girls on a portable DVD player:

20.

Halle Berry shopping at Kitson while carrying a lowercase initial bag:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

21.

Raven-Symoné doing an in-store signing for the That’s So Raven soundtrack at a Virgin Megastore:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

22.

And Paris Hilton doing an in-store for her book, Confessions of an Heiress, at the Virgin Megastore in Times Square:


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

23.

Jason Mraz and James Blunt wearing those ironic or vintage-looking tees that every guy wore in 2005:


Denise Truscello / WireImage

24.

This Desperate Housewives cookbook — which I am seriously curious what moments or characters the recipes in it are based on:

25.

A Yahoo employee drinking Jamba Juice on the launch date of Yahoo Answers:


Tim Grant / WireImage for Yahoo

26.

Victoria Beckham — with her very ’00s blonde bob and spray tan — doing a cameo on Ugly Betty:


Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

27.

And Adele doing a cameo on Ugly Betty:


Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

28.

Shrek Gushers that looked more like Shrek’s boogers:

29.

Bow Wow pointing to a Teen People cover with himself and Hilary Duff on it:


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

30.

Lindsay Lohan at a Teen People and Sims 2 party wearing a LiveStrong bracelet:


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

31.

This person wearing low-rise jeans and various bracelets for LiveStrong and other causes:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage

32.

This flier for Netflix DVD rentals — promoting the latest releases:

33.

The Jonas Brothers looking like upscale hipsters at a CosmoGirl event:


George Napolitano / FilmMagic

34.

This so, so, so ’00s bedazzled Spamalot purse that was made to promote the musical:

35.

Tom Green rubbing up against Carson Daly on TRL:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

36.

Good Charlotte performing on a TRL special to promote Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith:

37.

Time’s 2006 Person of the Year “You” cover, which featured a desktop computer that looked like a cross between the old YouTube player and an iMac G5:


Karen Bleier / Getty Images

38.

Jesse McCartney in head-to-toe Hollister performing in front of a Hollister:


Jaimie Trueblood / WireImage for Hollister Co.

39.

This pic of two people trying to take a photo of Pete Wentz with flip phones:

The most 2007 picture ever tbh 😂👌 Blurry @petewentz and flip phones! (Sweden show, 2007) can’t wait to see you back here in 80 days! 💜

40.

Ryan Pinkston at the release party for the Bad Boys II soundtrack, which was sponsored by Sean John clothing and Sprite Remix:

41.

The YouTube home screen with a The Andy Milonakis Show clip as the top featured video:

42.

Stacie Orrico holding a Bratz doll:


Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS

43.

This The OC Scene It? DVD game:

44.

These two filmmakers arriving at a Myspace event while holding a giant Classic iPod prop:


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

45.

And finally, Myspace’s Tom posing with Dane Cook:


Michael Schwartz / WireImage

