Very 2000s Photos That Perfectly Capture What A Ridiculous Time It Was

1.
Borat (aka Sacha Baron Cohen) at a special Myspace screening of Borat:
2.
Daphne Aguilera trying to kiss Fred Durst backstage at the 2001 VMAs:
3.
A Survivor PC game that you know required like four discs to install:
4.
Steve Jobs talking about how to burn a mix CD using iTunes during an Apple presentation:
5.
An ad for Pepsi’s free iTunes bottle cap game:
6.
A Paul Frank iPod Nano case:
7.
Jewel parodying J.Lo music videos and TRL in her music video for “Intuition”:
8.
Tara Reid in the most early-’00s outfit (complete with sideways trucker cap) at a Girls Gone Wild event:
9.
And Justin Timberlake wearing a Girls Gone Wild trucker cap:
10.
The Chicks’ Natalie Maines on TLC’s Trading Spaces:
11.
Blink-182 signing CDs at a FYE in-store:
12.
This 50 Cent special edition Xbox:
13.
And these Xbox games featuring the Burger King:
14.
This The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Honey Nut Cheerios box (that came with stickers from the movie as prizes):
15.
Samantha Mumba taking a selfie with a flip phone:
16.
The TiVo mascot sitting on a throne made of TiVo boxes:
17.
The super-annoying Crazy Frog in a flat-brimmed hat with a huge GANGSTA chain on:
18.
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey promoting her edible beauty products line, Dessert:
19.
Two girls watching Mean Girls on a portable DVD player:
20.
Halle Berry shopping at Kitson while carrying a lowercase initial bag:
21.
Raven-Symoné doing an in-store signing for the That’s So Raven soundtrack at a Virgin Megastore:
22.
And Paris Hilton doing an in-store for her book, Confessions of an Heiress, at the Virgin Megastore in Times Square:
23.
Jason Mraz and James Blunt wearing those ironic or vintage-looking tees that every guy wore in 2005:
24.
This Desperate Housewives cookbook — which I am seriously curious what moments or characters the recipes in it are based on:
25.
A Yahoo employee drinking Jamba Juice on the launch date of Yahoo Answers:
26.
Victoria Beckham — with her very ’00s blonde bob and spray tan — doing a cameo on Ugly Betty:
27.
And Adele doing a cameo on Ugly Betty:
28.
Shrek Gushers that looked more like Shrek’s boogers:
29.
Bow Wow pointing to a Teen People cover with himself and Hilary Duff on it:
30.
Lindsay Lohan at a Teen People and Sims 2 party wearing a LiveStrong bracelet:
31.
This person wearing low-rise jeans and various bracelets for LiveStrong and other causes:
32.
This flier for Netflix DVD rentals — promoting the latest releases:
33.
The Jonas Brothers looking like upscale hipsters at a CosmoGirl event:
34.
This so, so, so ’00s bedazzled Spamalot purse that was made to promote the musical:
35.
Tom Green rubbing up against Carson Daly on TRL:
36.
Good Charlotte performing on a TRL special to promote Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith:
37.
Time’s 2006 Person of the Year “You” cover, which featured a desktop computer that looked like a cross between the old YouTube player and an iMac G5:
38.
Jesse McCartney in head-to-toe Hollister performing in front of a Hollister:
39.
This pic of two people trying to take a photo of Pete Wentz with flip phones:
40.
Ryan Pinkston at the release party for the Bad Boys II soundtrack, which was sponsored by Sean John clothing and Sprite Remix:
41.
The YouTube home screen with a The Andy Milonakis Show clip as the top featured video:
42.
Stacie Orrico holding a Bratz doll:
43.
This The OC Scene It? DVD game:
44.
These two filmmakers arriving at a Myspace event while holding a giant Classic iPod prop:
45.
And finally, Myspace’s Tom posing with Dane Cook:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF