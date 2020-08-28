Value Partners Announces Proposed Fund Merger

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Value Partners Investments Inc. (Value Partners), the manager of the Value Partners Pools, announces its proposal to merge VPI Global Equity Pool (“Merging Fund”) with VPI Foreign Equity Pool (“Continuing Fund”). The Merging Fund will cease to be available for sale effective immediately. Following the merger, pre-authorized purchase plans established for purchases of units of the Merging Fund will be immediately transferred to the equivalent series of units of the Continuing Fund. Unitholders of the Merging Fund will have the right to redeem units of, and make switches out of, the Merging Fund up to the close of business on the business day prior to the effective date of the merger.

The proposed merger would be done as a taxable transaction and is expected to take place prior to the end of the calendar year, subject to obtaining regulatory approval and approval from the unitholders of the Merging Fund. A unitholder meeting of the Merging Fund will be scheduled in the coming months with more detailed information to be sent to unitholders of the Merging Fund in advance of the meeting. If the proposed merger is approved, unitholders of each series of the Merging Fund will receive units of the equivalent series of the Continuing Fund, determined on a dollar-for-dollar basis. As soon as practicable following the merger, the Merging Fund will be wound up.

The Independent Review Committee has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matters related to the proposed merger and has provided Value Partners with a positive decision having determined that the merger, if implemented, will achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the Merging Fund and the Continuing Fund.

About Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners is an investment management firm founded in 2005 that offers investment products and services through experienced financial advisors at investment dealers and mutual fund dealers across Canada. Value Partners is a registered investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer with over $2.9 billion in assets under management on behalf of Canadian families and businesses.

For further information, please contact:

Gregg Filmon

President

Value Partners Investments Inc.

Phone: (204) 949-1723