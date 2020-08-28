UK eases COVID-19 lockdown in parts of Northern England By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manchester

() – Britain’s health ministry said on Friday coronavirus-related restrictions on two households mixing would be lifted in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire from Sept. 2.

A tight lockdown would remain in place in Leicester for a further two weeks as cases remain high, the ministry said in a statement https://

Around four million people were ordered on July 30 not to mix with other households in Greater Manchester, the biggest city in northern England, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, though they could still go to the pub and to work.

