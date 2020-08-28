UK anti-racism charity calls for support from clubs By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


() – Anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card has called on soccer clubs in England, Scotland and Wales to help educate young people about issues relating to race and spread the message of racial equality.

Anti-racism protests have gathered momentum in the sports world following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Premier League footballers took a knee in solidarity with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement when the 2019-20 season resumed after the COVID-19 stoppage.

“It has been fantastic to see top sports men and women support the ‘BLM’ movement … Show Racism the Red Card believe these actions are important to highlight the need for anti-racism,” chief executive of the charity Ged Grebby said.

The charity said it had written to all professional clubs in England, Wales and Scotland requesting them to get involved in virtual training sessions aimed at educating young people and teachers about the reasons behind current events.

“The natural progression is to take action by helping with education programmes like ours, which increase understanding of racism and prejudice for a better future. That’s why we’re calling on footballers to join us,” Grebby added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR