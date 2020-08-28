U.S. futures rise, dollar sinks after Powell shifts Fed policy

Article content continued

“Monetary policy is likely to stay accommodative for even longer,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “Not only will the Fed need to provide sufficient support to help the economy through the pandemic fallout, but also policy rates should be kept low beyond that to generate sufficient inflationary pressure.”

European bonds pared earlier declines along with Treasuries after a euro-area economic-confidence measure improved. U.S. 30-year yields earlier added as much as six basis points to its 10 basis-point move from Thursday after Powell said the Fed will seek inflation that averages 2 per centover time. The step implies allowing for periods of overshoots. Gold advanced.

Elsewhere, crude oil steadied as Hurricane Laura weakened while crossing over land in the refinery and LNG-rich Gulf of Mexico region.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.1% as of 10:57 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S,amp;P 500 Index increased 0.4%.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures fell 0.1%.

Japan’s Topix index decreased 0.7%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.6%.

Sterling was little changed at 0.8958 per euro.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.9% to 105.66 per dollar.

South Africa’s rand strengthened 1.5% to 16.7796 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.74%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 0.15%.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.33%.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to -0.41%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $43.03 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 1.3% to $1,955.48 an ounce.

Silver strengthened 1.9% to $27.53 per ounce.

Iron ore jumped 2.3% to $120.50 per metric ton.

Bloomberg.com