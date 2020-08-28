Twinkle Khanna gives a big thumbs up to Dimple Kapadia for Tenet



Twinkle Khanna is awesome at playing with words and there is no denying that. The actress cum writer has the ability to swiftly say what she wants to with a tinge of humour. Today she took to Instagram to post a behind the scenes video of her mother Dimple Kapadia from the sets of Tenet. Dimple is seen talking about the ace director Christopher Nolan in the video. Tenet has finally released and the reviews are awesome.



Appreciating her mother, Twinkle captioned the post as, “East Or West, Dimple is the Best! I never thought I would riff on an Anu Malik song but this one had to be done:) #Tenet #ProudDaughter #behindthescenes”.





Isn’t this mother-daughter duo the coolest?