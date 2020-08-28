Trump convention speech attracts smaller TV audience than Biden By

2/2 © . 2020 Republican National Convention



2/2

LOS ANGELES () – Some 23.8 million Americans watched President Donald Trump’s keynote speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention, slightly less than the TV audience for his Democratic rival Joe Biden last week, Nielsen ratings data showed on Friday.

The audience reflects viewers across 13 networks between 11 p.m. ET and 11:45 p.m. ET Thursday, when Trump accepted his party’s nomination in a speech delivered on the South Lawn of the White House. The figures do not include online viewers.

Former Vice President Biden’s nomination acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention last week was watched on television by 24.6 million Americans, according to Nielsen data.