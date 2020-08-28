Trent Cotchin COVID-19 breach, Rick Kennedy slams Richmond, League

Trent Cotchin’s father-in-law has hit out at Richmond and AFL officials for the way they handled his daughter’s COVID-19 breach.

Brooke Cotchin’s father Rick Kennedy, a former defender with the Bulldogs, said his daughter was “muzzled” by the league and urged not explain herself while in the Queensland hub with her husband and the Richmond team.

Cotchin admits pay cuts ‘challenging’

The Tigers were handed a $45,000 fine (with $25,000 suspended), but Cotchin committed to paying the fine after Brooke visited a day spa.

“My own view, and this is not coming from Trent & Brooke… I think the AFL and Richmond handled it really poorly,” Kennedy said on Triple M.

“They talk today a big game about supporting women, coming in behind women and promoting women.

“What they really did is shut her down and didn’t allow her to go public and take responsibility.

Trent Cotchin and wife Brooke. (Getty)

“That took a few days to work itself through. I think the disappointing thing from where I sit is they had a prime opportunity to actually support a woman in a real life case rather than words.”

Kennedy also suggested he went onto social media and attempted some of his own trolling, after the backlash Brooke received.

“Effectively she was muzzled. People are making comments and having views without having all the facts,” he added.

“If you met people face-to-face you generally don’t have those conversations, but it is easy on Instagram or Facebook to have a go.”