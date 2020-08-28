The ‘Multiple seasons with 200 strikeouts’ quiz

We are just days away from the MLB trade deadline, and if your team is in the market for a front of the rotation starter, they might want to make a call to the Cleveland Indians. After breaking team COVID protocols and being demoted to the minors as a result, both Mike Clevinger and Zach Pleasac are rumored to be available to the highest bidders. One report has the Tribe more willing to move on from Clevinger while another has Pleasac as the hurler more likely to be dealt. Either way, it looks as if general manager Mike Chernoff’s phone will be ringing non-stop between now and Monday’s deadline, with teams hoping they can pry away one of Cleveland’s aces at a discounted price.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In 2018, Clevinger struck out a career-high 207 batters. It was the only time in his career that he topped the 200K mark. As of the start of the 2020 MLB season, a total of 27 active pitchers have struck out 200 or more batters in a season more than once. So with that in mind, how many can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!