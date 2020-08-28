The MixtapE! Presents Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK, Calvin Harris, The Weeknd and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It’s essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There’s just too much good stuff! (And, if we’re being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

What a week for collaborations.

After E! News kicked off its newest series Heart of A Beat with an exclusive peek behind the curtain of real-life couple Julia Michaels and JP Saxe‘s hit “If the World Was Ending,” a bevy of new releases arrived to offer us inspiration for future installments! From BLACKPINK teaming with Selena Gomez on the delicious “Ice Cream” to Calvin Harris and The Weeknd linking up on the seriously smooth “Over Now,” everywhere we turned, there was another meeting of the musical minds for us to enjoy.