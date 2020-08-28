The best player for each of the 32 NFL franchises

Football is the ultimate team game, but each team has players who stand out. Heading into the 2020 regular season, these NFL players at the best on their respective teams.
Rob Schumacher / USA Today Sports Images
Hopkins hasn’t played a down with the Cardinals yet, but he set the standard among wide receivers in Houston. He was an All-Pro in each of the last three seasons and had over 1,100 yards receiving in five of the last six years.
John Bazemore / USA Today Sports Images
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan deserves his props, but Jones has put together a surefire Hall of Fame career so far. Jones has made the Pro Bowl in six straight years and seven of the last eight seasons, leading the league in receiving yards twice during that time. He had 1,394 yards receiving on 99 receptions last year.
Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images
The reigning NFL MVP, Jackson has proved many naysayers wrong with his ability to play quarterback at the highest level. He led the league with 36 touchdowns passes and also had over 1,200 yards rushing last year.
Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images
White had a breakout third season in 2019, being named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler after leading the NFL with six interceptions and playing shutdown cornerback for the Bills. He’s an anchor on their elite defense.
Jeremy Brevard / USA Today Sports Images
McCaffrey is one of the few running backs who is a true difference maker, leading the NFL in touches, yards from scrimmage, and touchdowns last season. He’s recorded more than 100 receptions in back-to-back seasons and averaged at least 5.9 yards per touch in consecutive years.
Quinn Harris / USA Today Sports Images
Mack has made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons, being named an All-Pro in three of them. Over that time he has 57.5 sacks, including 8.5 sacks last season.
Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today Sports Images
Atkins is 32 but still going strong despite a loss of production last year. He had only 4.5 sacks but still made his eighth Pro Bowls in seasons and has three double-digit sack seasons over that time. While the Bengals like Atkins plenty, they’re hopeful that some of their top offensive performers like Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, and A.J. Green can surpass him as the faces of the franchise this year.
Stew Milne / USA Today Sports Images
Garrett was rewarded with a huge contract extension after recording 10 sacks in 10 games last season. He’s become an elite pass rusher early in his career, with 30.5 sacks in 37 games.
Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports Images
For all the talent Dallas has on offense, Prescott makes the team run. The quarterback had made the Pro Bowl twice in four years and threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last year. With another strong year, he’s set to earn a huge contract.
Jake Roth / USA Today Sports Images
Miller has been the face of the Broncos franchise for several years and the MVP of their last Super Bowl win. He’s made the Pro Bowl in eight of his seasons with 106 career sacks.
Raj Mehta / USA Today Sports Images
Stafford is only one Pro Bowl appearance to show for what has been a highly productive 11-year career in Detroit. He’s thrown for more than 41,000 yards and was having a career year in 2019 before suffering a back injury at midseason. The Lions hope he can pick up where he left off.
Dan Powers / USA Today Sports Images
Rodgers is arguably the best quarterback of his generation and still going strong. The two-time MVP led the Packers to a 13-3 regular season record last year, with 26/4 TD/INT for the year. At age 36, he’s as efficient as ever.
John Glaser / USA Today Sports Images
Watson has made the Texans a contender over the last two years, going a combined 21-10 during the regular season and also showing some success in the playoffs. He made the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons, proving to be a major threat with his arm and his legs.
Reinhold Matay / USA Today Sports Images
Only two years into his career, Nelson is arguably the best offensive lineman in the NFL. He’s been an All-Pro in back-to-back seasons and has yet to miss a game as a dominant pass protector and run blocker.
Troy Taormina / USA Today Sports Images
The Jaguars are hopeful quarterback Gardner Minshew can prove he’s a franchise player this year. Last year he helped Chark realize his potential, making the Pro Bowl after recording 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.
Jeff Curry / USA Today Sports Images
It’s difficult to start an NFL career better than Mahomes has thus far. He won the MVP in 2018 with one of the best statistical seasons ever by a quarterback, throwing for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. He followed up that campaign by helping the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years. The Chiefs have plenty of top talents surrounding Mahomes, but the team immediately became Super Bowl contenders when he took the reins in 2018.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
Hudson is a highly-compensated center who has been one of the league’s best offensive linemen since he joined the Raiders in 2015. He’s made three Pro Bowls in the last four years, and has been the most consistent part of a very good offensive line.
Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports Images
Bosa was rewarded with a huge contract in training camp as one of the top defensive players in the NFL. He’s recorded double-digit sacks in three of his four seasons and made the Pro Bowl twice, including last year. He has 40 sacks in four NFL seasons thus far.
Gary A. Vasquez / USA Today Sports Images
Donald is the scariest defensive player in football, with two Defensive Player of the Year Awards and five consecutive All-Pro designations. He has a whopping 72 sacks in his six NFL seasons, and has led the league in tackles for loss in each of the last two years. The Rams have their fair share of stars, but Donald’s performance stands out.
Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports Images
If the 2019 version of Parker is real, he’s an elite wideout in the NFL. The former first-round pick finally reached his potential in his fifth season, accumulating 72 catches for 1,202 yards and touchdowns.
Jake Roth / USA Today Sports Images
The Vikings have excellent offensive players like Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and Adam Thielen, but Hunter has become an elite defensive end over the last two years. He’s made consecutive Pro Bowls with 14.5 sacks in both seasons, and also recorded at least 70 tackles both years.
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
Gilmore was an All-Pro for the first time in 2018 and was even better last year, winning Defensive Player of the Year. He led the NFL with six interceptions and 20 passes defensed, and didn’t allow any touchdowns during the entire regular season.
Derick E. Hingle / USA Today Sports Images
Brees will be in the Hall of Fame soon after he retires, but he’s shown he has a lot left. The all-time leader in completion percentage, Brees has completed at least 72 percent of his passes in each of the last three years and had 27/4 TD/INT in 11 regular season games in 2019. He’s also found an elite wide receiver late in his career with Michael Thomas.
Eric Hartline / USA Today Sports Images
The Giants received criticism for using the second overall pick in the 2018 draft on Barkley instead of a quarterback. While that was valid criticism, Barkley has established himself as one of the most talented players at his position in two seasons. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2018, and he continued to produce last year with 1,441 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in 13 games.
David Kohl / USA Today Sports Images
Bell’s first year performance in New York certainly didn’t show the elite ability we’ve seen from him in the past, but his upside remains one of the highest on the team in 2020 following the trade of star safety Jamal Adams. Bell has produced more than 1,800 yards from scrimmage three times during his career and hopes to get back on track this year after the Jets improved their offensive line.
Bill Streicher / USA Today Sports Images
Wentz has struggled to stay healthy in four seasons, but he’s a top quarterback when he’s on the field. He was the frontrunner to win the MVP in 2017 until suffering a knee injury late in the year. Wentz had another very good year in 2019 despite poor support from his wide receivers, with over 4,000 yards passing and 27 touchdowns.
Charles LeClaire / USA Today Sports Images
Watt has made a lot of noise since he entered the NFL in 2017, and has quickly become the second player in his family to become a defensive star behind his brother, J.J. Watt. T.J. had 34.5 sacks in three seasons, including 14.5 sacks last year. He also led the NFL with eight forced fumbles on one of the league’s top defenses.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
The 49ers great defensive line gets most of the headlines, but Sherman’s great play from last year can’t be understated. The -year veteran returned to the Pro Bowl after a two-year hiatus, with three picks and 61 tackles while also holding receivers to less than six yards per target. He also remains the leader of the San Francisco defense.
Joe Nicholson / USA Today Sports Images
Wilson is on the short list of the best quarterbacks in the league, but the Seahawks have underutilized him recently. He’s finished with a winning record in all eight of his NFL seasons and made his sixth Pro Bowl last year. Wilson threw more than 30 touchdowns for the third straight year and averaged 8.0 yards per attempt.
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
In an offense loaded with weapons, no one has been more consistent than Evans. Through six NFL seasons, he’s accumulated more than 1,000 yards each year and made his third Pro Bowl in four years during 2019. Evans has also scored 48 touchdowns in his career.
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
Henry is one of the few running backs in the NFL who can carry his team on his back, as he did for the Titans last year. He led the league in carries, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns, and had 446 yards rushing in three playoff games to lead Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game.
Geoff Burke / USA Today Sports Images
Collins is coming off a down year, his first in Washington, but he remains an elite safety. The former Giant made the Pro Bowl in 2016-2018 and has recorded more than 100 tackles in four of his five NFL seasons.