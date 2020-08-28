The best player for each of the 32 NFL franchises

Jeff Curry / USA Today Sports Images

It’s difficult to start an NFL career better than Mahomes has thus far. He won the MVP in 2018 with one of the best statistical seasons ever by a quarterback, throwing for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. He followed up that campaign by helping the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years. The Chiefs have plenty of top talents surrounding Mahomes, but the team immediately became Super Bowl contenders when he took the reins in 2018.