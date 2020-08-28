Thandie Newton Thought She Would Get Backlash for Criticizing Tom Cruise

WENN

The ‘Mission: Impossible 2’ leading lady says she’s surprised she didn’t land in trouble for sharing her ‘terrifying’ experience of working with Tom Cruise on the movie set.

Thandie Newton is surprised she hasn’t received backlash after sharing her negative experiences of working with Tom Cruise and movie mogul Amy Pascal in a recent magazine interview.

The “Westworld” star told Vulture she didn’t have the greatest time shooting “Mission: Impossible 2“, revealing it was difficult to work with “frustrated” Tom on the 2000 action film, noting she was terrified of him because he “was a very dominant individual.”

She said, “He tries super hard to be a nice person, but the pressure – he takes on a lot.”

Thandie also revealed Cruise tried to take control over many scenes and even suggested he and Newton switch characters, so she could get a sense of what he wanted from her.

The Brit also shared that comments Pascal made turned her off the “Charlie’s Angels” movie she was up for, claiming the film producer began “reeling off these stereotypes of how to be more convincing as a black character.”

Pascal has denied making the comments to Thandie, and now the actress tells Variety and iHeart’s podcast “The Big Ticket” she’s surprised there haven’t been any repercussions.

“I thought that I would be in trouble because that’s kind of what I’m used to,” she says.

“I happened to be an older woman who has recognised that knowing the truth and speaking the truth has benefited me a hell of a lot more than being silenced or seeing people silenced around me. And I have nothing to lose, because I could just then not get hired, which is kind of normal for people in my generation anyway…”

“It’s not about confessionalism, it’s not even about my confessions. It’s about that this is the reality of what people face.”

Newton refused to discuss whether Cruise has been in touch since the article was published earlier this summer (20).