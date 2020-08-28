Tamar Braxton Admits to Feeling ‘Choked Every Single Day’ in First ‘Get Ya Life’ Trailer

WENN

Elsewhere in the trailer for her upcoming reality show, the singer and her boyfriend David Adefeso are seen having a tense moment over her ex-husband Vince Herbert.

WEtv has released the first trailer for Tamar Braxton‘s upcoming series “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life“. In the first look at the show, fans are offered with a glimpse drama surrounding the 43-year-old that happens both in front and behind the camera.

It opens with Tamar opening about losing her family and children, adding that “it’s time to give myself a shot.” She also says in voiceover that she’s determined to go back “in the driver’s seat of your life.” She adds, “My goal is to win and I’m not gonna stop.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Tamar and her boyfriend David Adefeso are seen having a tense moment over her ex-husband Vince Herbert. “I don’t want Vince walking through my house again,” David tells the singer.

The video also hints at Tamar having arguments with the crew filming her show. Before the trailer concludes, Tamar is seen crying while admitting that she feels “choked every single day.”





“Get Ya Life” was initially scheduled to premiere on July 30. However, it was postponed after Tamar was hospitalized on July 16 following a suicide attempted. Both Tamar and David appeared to blame WEtv for making her life stressful.

On Friday, July 31, the singer shut down reports that the network has cut ties with her after the incident that almost claimed her life. She responded to a tweet which read, “@TamarBraxtonHer has been released from @WEtv! Sending Tamar healing and loving energy! Crazy how s**t had to get so dark for WETV to emphatize. Sadly doing the right thing often is overlooked, especially when money is involved.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Tamar replied, “LIES!! no one has talked to a lawyer, or to me, sent a flower or card, text to me or NAN!!! THIS is the abuse and Lies I am talking about.” She went on to add, “This is not helping my mental state. They just won’t stop until they see me out of my mind or dead.”

“Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” will premiere on WEtv on September 10.