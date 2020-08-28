Take $35 off Anker’s high definition Soundcore Pro+ Bluetooth speaker

Making sure your next outdoor excursion has the right soundtrack becomes a lot easier with the Anker Soundcore Pro+ Bluetooth Speaker. This powerful 25W speaker will put your phone’s built-in speaker to shame and is even capable of keeping your device powered up! Today it’s on sale for only $54.99 at Amazon while supplies last, which brings this Bluetooth speaker down to its lowest price in months. It’s normally sold for $90 otherwise.

Sounds like a deal Anker Soundcore Pro+ 25W Bluetooth Speaker

Anker’s premium SoundCore Pro+ speaker is designed to last for up to 18 hours on a single charge and is even water-resistant so you can bring it to the pool or beach without worry. It comes with an 18-month warranty as well. $54.99 $89.99 $35 off

This compact Bluetooth speaker features four full-range drivers to deliver 25W of sound. It comes equipped with patented Anker BassUp technology to pump up the bass at any given moment, and a professional quality DSP to produce clear highs and deep, full-bodied lows. It’s even equipped with a USB port that can charge phones, tablets, and other devices.

Anker’s SoundCore Pro+ features a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge. It’s also water-resistant, so if you plan on bringing it around to the beach or the pool this summer, you might want to grab a travel case for it as well. Close to 700 customers have left reviews for this Bluetooth speaker at Amazon, resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on average. Anker also backs it up with a worry-free 18-month warranty.

If the SoundCore Pro+ is still a bit out of your price range, this guide to the best Bluetooth speakers has a few other, more affordable options which would be stellar to take on the go or use at home as well.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, but you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’ve never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You’ll also gain access to benefits such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.