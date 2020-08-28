Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti hits back at Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty has been at the receiving end of hate on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Netizens are even blaming her for the late actor’s death since she was the closest to him and was with him till a week before he passed away. Yesterday, Rhea came out and shared her side of the story during an interview with a leading news channel.

In the interview, Rhea revealed that Sushant felt isolated from his family and blamed them for not reaching out to him despite knowing about his depression. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media and slammed that claim with a post. She wrote, “As Rhea mentioned in her interview, we didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet my brother coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! Dare anyone ever doubt it for a moment!!”









