Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s interview



Rhea Chakraborty is one of the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Though nothing has been proved in front of the court till now, the investigation is on in full swing after the CBI took over the case. According to Sushant’s family, Rhea is the reason behind their son’s death, while Rhea claimed in her interview that she too wants to know the truth but accepted that Sushant was into drugs and his mental health wasn’t stable.



After the interview was aired yesterday, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh Tweeted saying, “I strongly believe that people in conflict with law should be barred from media publicity. It spoils their reputation if they are innocent and gives them undue visibility if they are guilty,”. Keep watching this space for more updates on the case.