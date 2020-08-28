Super Mario Maker 2: How to Unlock All Mii Maker Outfits

Your Super Mario Maker 2 Mii Maker avatar starts off with some incredibly basic clothing options. Don’t worry, though. You can earn a ton of different clothing and outfits to give your Mii Maker some style. Adding clothes to your wardrobe requires you to complete certain tasks. Some of these tasks are easy, such as a tank top that goes into your closet after clearing a single course. Others take time and skill, like the Thwomp Onesie, which unlocks after playing 500 courses.

Here’s an alphabetical list of all known Super Mario Maker 2 Mii outfits and accessories and how to unlock them. Hat tip to the Mario Maker 2 community on Reddit for uncovering many of these clothing options.

Unlockable full outfits

Some Mii Maker unlockables are complete outfits, such as the Builder Mario outfit that unlocks after completing Story Mode. Here’s a list of all outfits and how to unlock them.

Bowser Suit: Win two multiplayer versus matches in a row

Win two multiplayer versus matches in a row Builder Mario Outfit: Complete Story Mode

Complete Story Mode Cat Mario Suit: Play 100 different courses

Play 100 different courses Doctor Outfit: Achieve B rank in multiplayer versus

Achieve B rank in multiplayer versus Fancy Tuxedo/Top Hat: Earn a silver medal with spikes

Earn a silver medal with spikes Googoo Onesie: Like 1 Course

Like 1 Course Luigi Outfit: Achieve C Rank in multiplayer versus

Achieve C Rank in multiplayer versus Koopa Troopa Suit: Earn 1 Bronze Medal in Multiplayer Versus

Earn 1 Bronze Medal in Multiplayer Versus Magikoopa Robes: Clear 10 courses in multiplayer co-op

Clear 10 courses in multiplayer co-op Mario Outfit: Play 1,000 courses in Course World

Play 1,000 courses in Course World Princess Peach Tennis Outfit: Give Toadette 1000 coins in Story Mode and complete Princess Peach’s third job

Give Toadette 1000 coins in Story Mode and complete Princess Peach’s third job Matrimony Dress: Earn a Bronze Ribbon in Course World

Earn a Bronze Ribbon in Course World Midnight Dress: Play 3,000 Courses in Course World

Play 3,000 Courses in Course World Princess Peach Dress: Finish Princess Peach’s job – Let’s Go, Builder Mario! – in Story Mode

Finish Princess Peach’s job – Let’s Go, Builder Mario! – in Story Mode Princess Peach Tennis Outfit: Finish Princess Peach’s job in Super Mario Bros. W1-1? in Story Mode

Finish Princess Peach’s job in Super Mario Bros. W1-1? in Story Mode Propeller Mario Outfit: Clear 500 Courses in Course World

Clear 500 Courses in Course World Robot Suit: Complete every level in Story Mode

Complete every level in Story Mode Rosalina Dress: Clear 3,000 Courses in Course World

Clear 3,000 Courses in Course World Royal Attire: Earn a gold medal with spikes

Earn a gold medal with spikes Superball Mario Suit: Complete the level “Spiny Shell Smashers” for Purple Toad in Story Mode

Complete the level “Spiny Shell Smashers” for Purple Toad in Story Mode Yoshi Outfit: Complete 100 courses in multiplayer co-op

Unlockable clothes

Below is a list of all individual pieces of Mii clothing, from hats, pants, and shirts, along with how to unlock them. Thanks to IGN for uncovering the rest of the list.

? Block Hoodie: Earn 1 Bronze Medal in Endless Challenges

Earn 1 Bronze Medal in Endless Challenges 1-Up Hoodie: Unlocked immediately

Unlocked immediately Angry Sun Shirt: Complete 10 levels in Endless Challenge on Normal difficulty (high score)

Complete 10 levels in Endless Challenge on Normal difficulty (high score) Artsy Corduroys: Unlocks from user feedback on created levels (unclear how much feedback is required)

Unlocks from user feedback on created levels (unclear how much feedback is required) Banzai Bill Shirt: Comment on a user-created level in Course World

Comment on a user-created level in Course World Big Spender Shorts: Complete 100 courses in Course World

Complete 100 courses in Course World Black Short-Shorts: Unlocked immediately

Unlocked immediately Block Hoodie: Earn a bronze medal

Earn a bronze medal Blockstripe Shirt: Unlocks when someone comments on one of your courses

Unlocks when someone comments on one of your courses Bouncy Shirt: Unlocks after one of your courses is played 1,000 times

Unlocks after one of your courses is played 1,000 times Bouncy Skirt: Have one of your Courses reach 1,000 plays online

Have one of your Courses reach 1,000 plays online Bowser Headpiece: Win a consecutive Multiplayer Versus match

Win a consecutive Multiplayer Versus match Bowser Jr. Headpiece: Complete 10 levels in Endless Challenge on Easy difficulty (high score)

Complete 10 levels in Endless Challenge on Easy difficulty (high score) Builder Hard Hat: Rebuild Peach’s Castle in Story Mode

Rebuild Peach’s Castle in Story Mode Burner Skirt: Complete a course in multiplayer co-op

Complete a course in multiplayer co-op Cat Mario Headgear: Play 100 Courses

Play 100 Courses Cheep-Cheep Hat: Unlocks after users play one of your courses 500 times

Unlocks after users play one of your courses 500 times Chomp Dog Shirt: Achieve 100 first-clears in Course World (be the first to complete a course)

Achieve 100 first-clears in Course World (be the first to complete a course) Cloudless: Complete 10 levels in Endless Challenge on Expert difficulty (high score)

Complete 10 levels in Endless Challenge on Expert difficulty (high score) Cloudwalker: Complete 100 levels in Endless Challenge on Expert difficulty (high score)

Complete 100 levels in Endless Challenge on Expert difficulty (high score) Denim Jeans: Unlocked immediately

Unlocked immediately Denim Skirt: Unlocked immediately

Unlocked immediately Doctor Headgear: Reach Rank B in Versus Multiplayer

Reach Rank B in Versus Multiplayer Doorduroy Jeans: Earn 5,000 Maker Points

Earn 5,000 Maker Points Faceplant: Complete 100 courses in Endless Challenge on Normal difficulty (high score)

Complete 100 courses in Endless Challenge on Normal difficulty (high score) Fancy Top Hat: Earn a Silver Ribbon in Course World

Earn a Silver Ribbon in Course World Fireworks Shirt: Complete five multiplayer versus matches consecutively

Complete five multiplayer versus matches consecutively Fish Bone Shirt: Simply upload a course to Course World

Simply upload a course to Course World Fried Chicken Headgear: Earn 7,000 Maker Points

Earn 7,000 Maker Points Frog Cap: Complete all of Soundfrog’s jobs in Story Mode

Complete all of Soundfrog’s jobs in Story Mode Hot Hot Shirt: Be the first to complete a course 10 times (first world record)

Be the first to complete a course 10 times (first world record) Hoverclown: Complete 10 courses in Endless Challenge on Super Expert difficulty (high score)

Complete 10 courses in Endless Challenge on Super Expert difficulty (high score) I-Like-You Camisole: Unlocked when someone “likes” one of your courses

Unlocked when someone “likes” one of your courses Kuribo Shoe: Unlocks after one of your courses is played 5,000 times

Unlocks after one of your courses is played 5,000 times Laughing Shirt: Achieve A rank in multiplayer versus

Achieve A rank in multiplayer versus Luigi Cap: Reach Rank C in Multiplayer Versus matches

Reach Rank C in Multiplayer Versus matches Magikoopa Hat (Kamek Hat): Clear 10 Courses in Multiplayer Co-op

Clear 10 Courses in Multiplayer Co-op Mario Cap: Play 1,000 courses

Play 1,000 courses Mario Swim Trunks: Set 100 world records in Course World

Set 100 world records in Course World Matrimony Dress: Earn bronze medal with spikes

Earn bronze medal with spikes Mushroom Hairclip: Win 10 consecutive Multiplayer Versus matches

Win 10 consecutive Multiplayer Versus matches Nintendo Shirt: Unlocked immediately

Unlocked immediately Nintendo Uniform: Achieve S rank in multiplayer versus

Achieve S rank in multiplayer versus Parent-and-Child Skirt: Clear a course no one has completed yet

Clear a course no one has completed yet Partrick Shirt: Complete all of Partrick’s jobs in Story Mode

Complete all of Partrick’s jobs in Story Mode Peapod Barrette: Clear 10,000 Courses in Course World

Clear 10,000 Courses in Course World Peapod Shirt: Reach a high score of 100 in Endless Challenge (Super Expert)

Reach a high score of 100 in Endless Challenge (Super Expert) Pipe Hat: Set a first-world record

Set a first-world record Pipe Skirt: Set 10 world records in Course World

Set 10 world records in Course World Platform Skirt: Complete 10 courses in Endless Challenge on Expert (high score)

Complete 10 courses in Endless Challenge on Expert (high score) Princess Peach Dress: Complete a job for Princess Peach in Story Mode

Complete a job for Princess Peach in Story Mode Princess Peach Wig: Complete Princess Peach’s second job in Story Mode

Complete Princess Peach’s second job in Story Mode Propeller Hat: Clear 500 courses in Course World

Clear 500 courses in Course World Refreshing Shirt: Complete all of Mr. Eraser’s jobs in Story Mode

Complete all of Mr. Eraser’s jobs in Story Mode Reset Dress: Complete all of Undodog’s jobs in Story Mode

Complete all of Undodog’s jobs in Story Mode Robot Cap: Complete every course in Story Mode (without using Luigi)

Complete every course in Story Mode (without using Luigi) Rocky Wrench Manhole Cover: Earn a silver medal

Earn a silver medal Rosalina Wig: Clear 3,000 Courses in Course World

Clear 3,000 Courses in Course World Royal Crown: Earn a Gold Ribbon in Course World

Earn a Gold Ribbon in Course World Running Shirt: Have one of your Courses reach 2,000 plays online

Have one of your Courses reach 2,000 plays online Shorts of Doom: Win a multiplayer versus match

Win a multiplayer versus match Shy Cap: Unlocks when one of your courses is played 100 times

Unlocks when one of your courses is played 100 times Skull Skirt: Complete 10 courses in Course World

Complete 10 courses in Course World Slobbery Shirt: Play 10 courses in Course World

Play 10 courses in Course World Staredown Shirt: Earn 2,000 Maker Points

Earn 2,000 Maker Points Stingy Skirt: Complete 100 courses in Endless Challenge on Easy difficulty (high score)

Complete 100 courses in Endless Challenge on Easy difficulty (high score) Super Mushroom Shirt: Unlocked immediately

Unlocked immediately Superball Mario Hat: Hit a ? Block in Story Mode

Hit a ? Block in Story Mode Superstar Barrette: Set a world-record on 500 Courses

Set a world-record on 500 Courses Superstar Flares: Clear 5,000 Courses (in Course World)

Clear 5,000 Courses (in Course World) Toad Cap: Clear 1,000 Courses (in Course World)

Clear 1,000 Courses (in Course World) Thwomp Onesie: Play 500 courses in Course World

Play 500 courses in Course World White Tank Top: Clear a course in Course World

Clear a course in Course World Windup Shoe: Have one of your Courses reach 5,000 plays online

Have one of your Courses reach 5,000 plays online Yamamura Shirt: Finish all of Yamamura’s jobs in Story Mode

