Suniel Shetty talks about his love for yoga and fitness

Suniel Shetty is one of the fittest actors even today. Back in the day, he was one of the top action stars and his fitness inspired young men to take care of the body. The actor continues his love for fitness and makes sure he looks after his body and gives it all it takes to look after it.

Suniel Shetty got in an exclusive chat with us and said that he has turned to yoga in a big way when it comes to fitness. Speaking about it he says, “My father (the late Veerappa Shetty) went through a lot health-wise. I was at home most of the time with him. I couldn’t help being stressed. I developed severe migraine. For this I was on medication, which harmed my body. Then someone suggested yoga and I took it on. I realised the benefits of pranayam (breath control) and how it helps the body. Yoga helped me get rid of my migrane. It also helped me retain my equilibrium through the trying period.”

The fit actor further says that he has a balanced workout regime which he loves to follow and gives us more insights to it. “I also include 45 minutes of weight training four times a week. I do lightweights but with a lot of repetitions. It keeps my body lean. I don’t need a bulky physique today,” says the actor. He further talks about the supplements addition to body-building is not really great, “Most trainers today are only interested in urging you to try supplements. Every human body has its own beauty and strength. We have to develop that strength though the time taken to achieve that differs from person to person. Consistency is important.”