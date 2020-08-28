Suncorp Super Netball Round 8 expert tips

The Suncorp Super Netball season continues with Round 8 this weekend and as the teams settle in and a form-line emerges Nine’s experts have picked their winners.

The round kicks off on Saturday with the Vixens taking on the Swifts then rolls into the Magpies and Giants.

On Sunday the Firebirds will clash with the Thunderbirds while the Fever take on the Lightning.

Here are who the experts are tipping to win:

BIANCA CHATFIELD

Vixens by 8

Magpies by 3

Thunderbirds by 7

Lightning by 11

ANNIE SARGEANT

Swifts by 2

Giants by 6

Thunderbirds by 4

Lightning by 2

Jo Harten of the Giants (Getty)

LIZ ELLIS

Vixens by 1

Giants by 12

Thunderbirds by 6

Lightning by 9

SHARNI LAYTON

Swifts 5

Giants 8

Thunderbirds 4

Lightning 12

Mwai Kumwenda, Tayla Honey (Getty)

KIM GREEN

Swifts by 8

Giants by 5

Thunderbirds by 9

Lightning by 3

SUE GAUDION

Vixens by 3

Giants by 6

Firebirds by 2

Fever by 4

CATH COX

Thunderbirds by 7

Vixens by 6

Giants by 3

Lightning by 5