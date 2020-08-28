Suncorp Super Netball Round 8 expert tips

The Suncorp Super Netball season continues with Round 8 this weekend and as the teams settle in and a form-line emerges Nine’s experts have picked their winners.
The round kicks off on Saturday with the Vixens taking on the Swifts then rolls into the Magpies and Giants.
On Sunday the Firebirds will clash with the Thunderbirds while the Fever take on the Lightning.
Here are who the experts are tipping to win:
BIANCA CHATFIELD
Vixens by 8
Magpies by 3
Thunderbirds by 7
Lightning by 11
ANNIE SARGEANT
Swifts by 2
Giants by 6
Thunderbirds by 4
Lightning by 2
LIZ ELLIS
Vixens by 1
Giants by 12
Thunderbirds by 6
Lightning by 9
SHARNI LAYTON
Swifts 5
Giants 8
Thunderbirds 4
Lightning 12
KIM GREEN
Swifts by 8
Giants by 5
Thunderbirds by 9
Lightning by 3
SUE GAUDION
Vixens by 3
Giants by 6
Firebirds by 2
Fever by 4
CATH COX
Thunderbirds by 7
Vixens by 6
Giants by 3
Lightning by 5