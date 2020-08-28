Steve Cohen expected to buy Mets

Submitting an offer for a record amount does not necessarily mean their bid was higher than Cohen’s. Even if it was, that doesn’t mean MLB would have approved it.

Cohen, 64, is a hedge fund manager and worth an estimated $14 billion as of February. He was originally set to buy the team in February, but the deal fell through. The Mets then solicited new bids for the team this summer, at which time Rodriguez’s group and others submitted bids.

Why would the Mets sell to the same guy with whom a deal previously fell apart? There is a good reason they preferred Cohen to A-Rod’s group.