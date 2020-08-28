St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans start time, results, news for 2020 round 16

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns believes the Dragons are still a ‘rough chance’ of making finals football.

Having strung together a series of improved performances on the field, the Red V have climbed their way up the ladder to find themselves sitting equal ninth with five games to go.

Buoyed by a change of scenery in the departure of former coach Paul McGregor, the Dragons seem unincumbered and should bolster a late finals push with a win against the Titans tonight said Johns.

“The Dragons are going okay. I think they’re still a rough chance for the top eight,” Johns told WWOS.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler agreed.

“I don’t mind the Dragons at the moment. They’re settled and playing good footy,” he said.