Source: London-based investment firm Centricus and Triller are seeking to buy TikTok's operations in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and India for $20B (Dinesh Nair/Bloomberg)

Isaac Novak
Dinesh Nair / Bloomberg:

Source: London-based investment firm Centricus and Triller are seeking to buy TikTok’s operations in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and India for $20B  —  – London firm, video app said to propose $10 billion up front,nbsp; — Bid includes assets in U.S., Australia, New Zealand, India

