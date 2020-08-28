Source: London-based investment firm Centricus and Triller are seeking to buy TikTok's operations in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and India for $20B (Dinesh Nair/Bloomberg)

Dinesh Nair / Bloomberg:
Source: London-based investment firm Centricus and Triller are seeking to buy TikTok’s operations in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and India for $20B — – London firm, video app said to propose $10 billion up front,nbsp; — Bid includes assets in U.S., Australia, New Zealand, India
