Sonali Bendre reveals the one thing that never goes out of style



Sonali Bendre is a true fighter. She battled cancer and came out victorious and now leads her life happily with her family. Sonali was a hit Hindi film heroine in the 90s, post which she took a back step from acting. But the superwoman has never ceased to be relevant as her fans want to know all about the actress even if it’s through social media.



Today, Sonali took to Instagram to share a then and now picture posing in a crisp white shirt. She captioned the image as, “My eternal love for a crisp white shirt… #FlashbackFriday”. Well, there are no doubts that the actress is flawless when it comes to looks and always makes a style statement with her sartorial choices whenever she steps out.