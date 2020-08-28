Shriya Saran to play Tabu’s role in Andhadhun’s Telugu remake?



Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte was a big hit in 2018. The film got rave reviews from the audience as well as the critics. A few months back it was confirmed that the film is now being remade in Telugu by Merlapaka Gandhi.



Nithiin will be playing the lead role in the untitled film. The remake was supposed to go on floors in June this year however, the pandemic affected it’s shooting schedule. Now the latest reports claim that actress Shriya Saran will be playing the part of Tabu in the remake. Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy the film has already created a good buzz around it. Well, we hope the makers confirm the cast soon.