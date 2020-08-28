Shaun Johnson, Kevin Proctor issued formal warnings for bite comments

The NRL has issued Shaun Johnson and Kevin Proctor a formal warning over public comments made before Proctor’s biting hearing.

Both players received letters from the NRL Integrity Unit on Friday morning, reminding them of their obligations when engaged in a judicial matter.

The letter serves as a warning to all players that any witness in a matter before the NRL judiciary must refrain from declaring their position prior to a hearing.

The NRL says it will fine players if they don’t handle the hearing process in professional manner.

They took offence to a post on Johnson’s Instagram account which detailed why Proctor deserved to be acquitted.

The Titans forward was found guilty and suspended for four weeks.

The NRL also warned Proctor for his decision to conduct interviews with several media outlets ahead of the case.

“I will be telling the NRL judiciary I didn’t bite Shaun Johnson. My record in this game speaks for itself,” Proctor told The Courier Mail.

“I didn’t bite him, I am 100 per cent on that.

“I will fight to the death to clear my name. Rugby league has been going on for 112 years and no-one has ever been sent off for alleged biting.

“I’m so pi**ed off about this. To be accused of biting someone is the lowest thing you can face as a footballer.

“It was a massive overreaction from the refs in my eyes.”