Seibold departure, Andrew Johns says there’s a ‘lesson’ to be learned over long-term deals

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns says there’s a “lesson” for clubs to learn over the length of contracts they award to players and coaches.

Earlier this week Broncos coach Anthony Seibold was the fifth coach to depart a club in season 2020 with his reign at Red Hill coming to an end in just the second year of a five-year NRL contract.

Seibold’s early departure forced the club to hand out a severance package believed to be worth more than $1 million.

Johns said this NRL season has exposed the “reactionary” attitude from clubs when results don’t go their way.

“It’s so reactionary,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“If there aren’t results, then the quick result is to sack the coach.

Anthony Seibold (Getty)

“The coach isn’t the one out on the filed missing the tackles, kicking the ball out on the full or dropping the ball.

“It’s a really tough one. Every year there’s only one winner, there’s only one team who can win the competition.”

The Newcastle Knights legend said there’s a “lesson” for clubs to learn with the number of long-term deals being handed to coaches and players.

With the Broncos, Cowboys, Dragons and Warriors all searching the market for a new coach, Johns urged the clubs moving forward to only issue contracts with a maximum of three years.

“I think it’s a lesson for a lot of clubs where short-term contracts, you sign a coach for at most three years, same as a player,” he said.

“I had a conversation with a really successful businessman the other day who said he couldn’t understand why teams sign coaches and players on a long-term deal.

“There’s a lesson here for clubs.”