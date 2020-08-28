SEC continues to impact WNBA in the bubble

SEC Staff

Photo: LA Sparks/WNBA

Birmingham, Ala. — The WNBA opened the 2020 season in July at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The season includes a schedule of 22 regular-season games followed by a traditional playoff format.

When games began, 22 former SEC women’s basketball student-athletes were listed on opening day rosters. Tennessee led all SEC teams with seven former players; South Carolina has six; LSU has three; Mississippi State and Texas A,amp;M are at two each; with Auburn, and Missouri with one each.

Eleven WNBA teams have at least one former SEC player on their opening day roster.

As the league hits the midpoint of the shortened regular season, it’s easy to see that SEC players continue to make an impact. LSU’s Sylvia Fowles became the WNBA’s career rebound leader on July 29 with her 3,357th board. While on August 20, former Lady Vol Candace Parker scored her 5,500-career point.

A’ja Wilson (South Carolina) was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for Week Two after averaging 25.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 1.67 bpg. In Week Three, former Auburn great DeWanna Bonner was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for averaging 15.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 2.3 spg.

Below is a list of all former SEC players who were on opening day rosters of the WNBA:

Atlanta

Chennedy Carter, Texas A,amp;M

Glory Johnson, Tennessee

Shekinna Stricklen, Tennessee

Chicago

Sydney Colson, Texas A,amp;M

Diamond DeShields, Tennessee

Connecticut

DeWanna Bonner, Auburn

Theresa Plaisance, LSU

Dallas

Allisha Gray, South Carolina

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Isabelle Harrison, Tennessee

Indiana

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Tiffany Mitchell, South Carolina

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

Las Vegas

Cierra Burdick, Tennessee

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Los Angeles

Seimone Augustus, LSU

Candace Parker, Tennessee

Minnesota

Sylvia Fowles, LSU

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Phoenix

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Seattle

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee

Washington

Alaina Coates, South Carolina