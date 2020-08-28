SEC continues to impact WNBA in the bubble

2 hours ago
SEC Staff
Birmingham, Ala. — The WNBA opened the 2020 season in July at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The season includes a schedule of 22 regular-season games followed by a traditional playoff format.
When games began, 22 former SEC women’s basketball student-athletes were listed on opening day rosters. Tennessee led all SEC teams with seven former players; South Carolina has six; LSU has three; Mississippi State and Texas A,amp;M are at two each; with Auburn, and Missouri with one each.
Eleven WNBA teams have at least one former SEC player on their opening day roster.
As the league hits the midpoint of the shortened regular season, it’s easy to see that SEC players continue to make an impact. LSU’s Sylvia Fowles became the WNBA’s career rebound leader on July 29 with her 3,357th board. While on August 20, former Lady Vol Candace Parker scored her 5,500-career point.
A’ja Wilson (South Carolina) was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for Week Two after averaging 25.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 1.67 bpg. In Week Three, former Auburn great DeWanna Bonner was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for averaging 15.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 2.3 spg.
Below is a list of all former SEC players who were on opening day rosters of the WNBA:
Atlanta
Chennedy Carter, Texas A,amp;M
Glory Johnson, Tennessee
Shekinna Stricklen, Tennessee
Chicago
Sydney Colson, Texas A,amp;M
Diamond DeShields, Tennessee
Connecticut
DeWanna Bonner, Auburn
Theresa Plaisance, LSU
Dallas
Allisha Gray, South Carolina
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Isabelle Harrison, Tennessee
Indiana
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Tiffany Mitchell, South Carolina
Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State
Las Vegas
Cierra Burdick, Tennessee
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Los Angeles
Seimone Augustus, LSU
Candace Parker, Tennessee
Minnesota
Sylvia Fowles, LSU
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
Phoenix
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Seattle
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
Washington
Alaina Coates, South Carolina