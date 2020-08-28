Russell Westbrook ‘explosive as ever’ in Rockets’ scrimmage

Russell Westbrook has missed all four games of the Rockets-Thunder series due to a strained right quadriceps. The All-Star point guard participated in a team scrimmage for the first time this week, and according to sources, Westbrook did not miss a beat in his return to the court.

“He looked as explosive as ever,” a source said.

The Rockets and Thunder were scheduled to play Game 5 of the series on Wednesday but the game ended up getting postponed due to a league-wide strike by the players in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. The series is currently tied 2-2, with Oklahoma City winning consecutive games against the Rockets after dropping the first two games of the series.

If Westbrook is able to return, he could help boost the Rockets’ offense enough to get them into the second round. Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game during his first season in Houston, helping provide a reliable second scoring option behind James Harden, who has led the league in scoring for the last three seasons. Harden has previously expressed his admiration for Westbrook’s game and what he brings to the court for the Rockets.

“He just changes the game, especially in transition,” Harden said. “He’s able to get into gaps and create opportunities obviously for himself finishing at the rim, but also kicking out for threes for our team. It’s definitely an aspect that we’ve been missing.”

Game 5 between the Rockets and Thunder is expected to be rescheduled for Saturday, as games have been postponed for the previous two days.