Russell Westbrook expected to play Game 5 vs. Thunder

After missing the first 4 games of the Thunders-Rockets series due to a strained right quadriceps, Russell Westbrook is reportedly set to return for Saturday’s Game 5.

“Westbrook was ready and would have played in the originally scheduled game on Wednesday, prior to the walkout,” The Athletic’s Kelly Iko tweeted.

This is great news for the Rockets, who have been sorely missing Westbrook on offense during their series against the Thunder. After taking a 2-0 lead, the Rockets dropped two straight games, allowing Oklahoma City to tie up the series.

One clear issue has been the lack of a second reliable scoring option behind James Harden, a role that Westbrook has filled since being traded to the team from the Thunder. Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game during his first season in Houston, helping to form one of the most potent scoring duos in the NBA.

While there might be concerns about how effective Westbrook will be returning from injury, sources said that the former MVP “looked as explosive as ever” during a scrimmage this week. With a healthy Westbrook back in the fold, a first-round exit would be a massive disappointment for a team that has not been shy about expressing their championship aspirations.

If the Rockets advance, they will likely face the Lakers in the second round, who have their own deadly duo with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It’s the type of challenge the team will need to overcome if they truly want to be seen as elite.