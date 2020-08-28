Roku, approaching ~40% of broadband household penetration in the US, now often holds an upper hand in negotiations with streamers like HBO Max and Peacock (Todd Spangler/Variety)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
10


Todd Spangler / Variety:

Todd Spangler / Variety:

Roku, approaching ~40% of broadband household penetration in the US, now often holds an upper hand in negotiations with streamers like HBO Max and Peacock  —  In virtual deal talks over the past several months, Roku execs have delivered a basic message — in not so many words …

