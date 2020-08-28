Todd Spangler / Variety:
Roku, approaching ~40% of broadband household penetration in the US, now often holds an upper hand in negotiations with streamers like HBO Max and Peacock — In virtual deal talks over the past several months, Roku execs have delivered a basic message — in not so many words …
Roku, approaching ~40% of broadband household penetration in the US, now often holds an upper hand in negotiations with streamers like HBO Max and Peacock (Todd Spangler/Variety)
Todd Spangler / Variety: