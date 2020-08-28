Rockies’ aggression on the basepaths is paying dividends

Matilda Coleman
Third-base coach Stu Cole and first-base coach Ron Gideon are making sure the Rockies keep pushing the action on the basepaths, especially during this shortened 60-game season.

“Ron has done a great job with the guys, going over video and studying opposing pitchers,” Cole said prior to Friday night’s game between the Rockies and San Diego at Coors Field. “Guys are looking for keys from the pitchers, and our guys have really taken to it. I think that’s why we’ve been successful with stolen bases, because guys are doing their homework.”

The Rockies had 21 stolen bases entering Friday’s game, third-most in the National League behind the Padres (29) and the Marlins (27). Would-be Rockies base thieves had been thrown out only three times. Shortstop Trevor Story led the team with eight swipes in nine attempts, followed by outfielder Raimel Tapia (4-for-5), Sam Hilliard (3-for-3) and Garrett Hampson (3-for-3).

Story had three stolen bases over his last two games, including his third career multi-steal game on Tuesday at Arizona. What’s more, Story’s speed has helped him score 29 runs, tied for second in the NL with San Francisco’s Mike Yastrzemski, both of whom trailed Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. (31).

“Trevor has become one of the game’s elite baserunners,” Cole said. “Anytime he gets on base, he’s looking for the next phase. He’s looking to go from second to home or first to third. If you fall asleep on him, he’ll score on a bang-bang play to first base. He’s worked hard on all of those things.”

No. 42. Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, four months later than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jackie Robinson Day is customarily held on April 15, marking the anniversary of his breaking baseball’s color line in 1947.

Robinson was honored on Friday to commemorate the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. For Cole, a 54-year-old Black man who was born and raised in Charlotte, N.C., it’s always a special day.

“I know the guys enjoy playing on the day when number 42 is honored,” Cole said. “And for me, it’s a special day because Jackie Robinson was one of the guys that we talked about when I was a kid, and then growing up playing baseball and getting an opportunity to play in college and also at the professional level.

“So this is a special day for me, and I’m pretty sure this is a special day for everybody.”

