Richmond responds to Nick Vlaustin’s bizarre gesture

The Richmond Football Club has responded to defender Nick Vlaustin’s bizarre gesture in the changerooms following last night’s win over the West Coast Eagles.

Fans on social media were quick to point out and question Vlaustin’s forearm gesture during last night’s team song.

Following the reaction on social media, the club was forced to respond but insisted the gesture was nothing to be concerned about.

Nine’s Ayrton Woolley revealed the 26-year-old’s bizarre action was nothing but an inside joke between teammates.

According to the club, it was simply the gesture of “pouring a bottle of wine” like a waiter.

Earlier this month, Richmond came under fire for a groping incident involving young star Mabior Chol.

Vlaustin along with teammate Jayden Short was forced to apologise for the incident.