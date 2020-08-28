Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother also suffered from mental illness

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, his girlfriend Rhea Chakrborty has been in the eye of the storm. She has been at the receiving end of hate on social media, some even going so far as to accuse her of murdering Sushant. Even Sushant’s father KK Singh accused Rhea of killing his son.

Yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty made some revelations regarding the late actor. During an interview with a leading news channel, she revealed that Sushant did not share a great relationship with his father as he left his mother at a young age. Rhea further added that his mother too was suffering from depression which eventually was the reason behind her death. Talking about Sushant, Rhea said that he was a wonderful soul and the best human being on earth. The actress revealed that once when she found out, he’d paid Rs. 35,000 for her hair and make up, she immediately transferred the money to his bank account since she didn’t want him to pay for them.

Rhea added that even though she’s been made the villain in the case, she’ll continue fighting bravely as she gets strength knowing that Sushant’s watching her.