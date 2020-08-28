Report: ‘Prominent Black players’ considering sitting out NFL games to protest Jacob Blake shooting

The NBA, WNBA, MLS and NHL have all canceled or postponed games as players protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. The NFL has been in a unique position, as football games are still a couple of weeks away from being played, but according to insider Jim Trotter, many players are still considering sitting out at least one game in order to show solidarity.

“NFL owners should be careful,” Trotter tweeted. “A few prominent Black players are telling me they want to sit out a game to make their feelings felt & force change/action. They are tired, frustrated and emotional. It’s only a few at this point, but sparks become flames & flames become infernos.”

So far, NFL teams have only been able to cancel practices as a response to the Blake shooting. The Detroit Lions became the first team to cancel practice in response to the shooting and subsequent protests, with Lions safety Duron Harmon explaining that the team has “a platform that we are able to use not just to raise awareness but to create change.”

Over the course of the week, several other NFL teams decided to cancel practices or scrimmages both as a sign of protest and as an opportunity for players to come together and discuss their feelings about social justice, police brutality and many other related topics. The Baltimore Ravens became the latest team to cancel practice, holding a “team unifying session surrounding social justice reform” instead.

The NFL season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 10, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the Houston Texans.