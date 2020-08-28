Raonic stuns Tsitsipas to reach Western & Southern Open final By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Tennis: Western & Southern Open

NEW YORK () – Canadian Milos Raonic harnessed his monster serve to upset Greek world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 6-3 on Friday to reach the final of the Western & Southern Open.

The win propelled 29-year-old Raonic into his 22nd final, where he faces either world number one Novak Djokovic or Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, as he fights for a ninth career title.

Raonic, who also beat 22-year-old Greek in the third round of this year’s Australian Open, fired 12 aces and won 90% of his first serves at Flushing Meadows, which is temporary host to the fanless tournament amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Tsitsipas struggled to get back into the match after losing the first-set tiebreak, exiting the final tune-up event for the U.S. Open, where he is one of several younger competitors tipped to make an impact as the Grand Slam starts on Monday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR