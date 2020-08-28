Ranveer Singhs car collection is jaw-dropping



Ranveer Singh is one of the coolest actors of Bollywood. He has a vibe of his own. Ranveer believes in turning heads wherever he goes and he is mostly successful in doing that. The actor has proved his versatility by playing several different characters on the big screen and has slowly worked his way up the ladder of success. On the way to the top, he faced hurdles too, but went on to become successful in his life despite it all. The actor today is at the top of his game and his lifestyle is dreamy, to say the least. Be it his clothes, holidays or cars, there is nothing less than top-notch in his life.





Talking about his rides, the actor owns a fleet of impressive cars including an Aston Martin Rapide S worth Rs 3.29 Crores, a Mercedes Benz GLS SUV worth Rs 99.90 Lakhs, a Mercedes Benz E-Class sedan worth Rs 57.50 Lakhs, a Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 1.97 Crores, a Jaguar XJL worth Rs 1.03 Crores and more. Yes, it is jaw-dropping, isn’t it?

