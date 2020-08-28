Randeep Hooda underwent a leg surgery on Wednesday

On Wednesday, word was out that Randeep Hooda had been hospitalised for some major surgery. However no details were given about the surgery then. Today a daily reports that the actor had been admitted in a South Mumbai hospital for a leg surgery.

According to reports, the actor was in excruciating pain on Tuesday night. Apparently, it was an old leg injury which flared up. So on Wednesday, the actor got himself admitted to the Breach Candy hospital after completing the mandatory COVID test. “It has gone off well and he should be discharged in a few days,” said a source to the daily. Further speaking about the surgery, Randeep’s father Ranbir Hooda who’s also a doctor said, “He is in recovery, we hope to take him home soon. The leg injury happened sometime ago. It flared up again recently and was causing him a lot of pain. That’s why he had to undergo this surgery.”

The actor will be discharged soon. Randeep Hooda will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor teams up once again with Salman Khan after Kick and Sultan. We wish him a speedy recovery.