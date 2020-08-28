Ramsingh Charlie Movie Review | Filmfare.com



critic’s rating:







3.5/5

Tears and laughter

We’ve been hearing about Ramsingh Charlie for a while now over the festival circuits and finally, this much-delayed film sees the light of the day through an OTT release. As the name suggests, the film is a homage to the spirit of Charlie Chaplin. It is also a tribute to the circus artists and performers. The number of circuses is dwindling by the day. Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker brought out the grandeur of the circus when the attraction to such a form of entertainment was at its peak. Ramsingh Charlie brings out the decline of the medium which finds few takers in today’s time. It weaves a story around the hapless former employees of a popular circus when it shuts down. Its protagonist Ramsingh becomes a rickshaw puller in Kolkata, two dwarves become watchmen at a seedy bar and are forever made the butt of jokes, the violin player takes to busking at the Subway, and so on. The film’s grim portrayal of their fates is made more poignant by the reality of the migrant labour situation that’s happening today. Lakhs of people have lost their livelihood, and have to resort to odd jobs to make ends meet.

Ramsingh (Kumud Mishra) is a child of the circus. He has perfected the Charlie Chaplin act and hence everybody calls him Charlie. So much so that he has forgotten his name. The film can be said to be his journey from being Charlie to Ramsingh as he makes his way in real life. His former employer had warned him that he was ill-suited for the outside world and that indeed proves to be the case initially. He doesn’t have the money and hence has to send his pregnant wife to their native village. He can’t land any sort of a job and take to rickshaw pulling. It sort of reconnects him to Balraj Sahni’s character from Do Bigha Zamin (1953), who too takes to pulling a rickshaw to realise his dream of owning a small piece of land. Though the dream is somewhat different here — Ramsingh wants to own a circus — the hardships faced by both are more or less the same. Nothing, it seems, has changed for the common man between 1953 and today. And hence, the film doesn’t seem dated despite the delay in the release.

Every member of this ensemble cast, be it the sympathetic circus owner Salima Raza, who has to shut down her business as her son insists on it as the venture in running a loss for years, her insensitive son (Akarsh Khurana), who is only interested in making a profit, the midgets Short (Lilliput) and Cut (K.K. Goswami), who bear the insults hurled at them with patience, the violin player Jaidev (Surendra Rajan) and the street smart Shahjahan (Farrukh Seyer), who helps Ramsingh out initially but later shows his dark side as well, get their share of the limelight and add to the film through their sparkling performances.

Divya Dutta shines as Ramsingh’s wife Kajri. Like him, she too is a child of the circus. She knows him inside and out and she’s both his support and his Muse. Her body language, her silences, her eyes emote more than her dialogue. It’s strange that the director resorts to patriarchy and has Ramsingh shut her down when she suggests she too can earn money by sewing clothes. Divya is also shunted off to the village and Charlie is left to struggle all alone in Kolkata. Perhaps the director wanted to concentrate more on the loveable tramp persona of Charlie and hence focussed more on Kumud Mishra. He’s a consummate performer no doubt and brings out the grim reality of the joker through his nuanced performance. He doesn’t need to go over the top in both tragic and comic scenes, a lift of the eyebrow, a subtle change in expression is enough to convey all. The actor personifies the lives of comic actors everywhere — be it Charlie Chaplin or Robin Williams or your average stand-up comedian trying his best to entertain the crowd. The pain, the suffering is forgotten once the greasepaint is put on, the only thing that matters is the performance…

