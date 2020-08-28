Priyanka Chopra’s new ‘work-selfies’ leaves Nick Jonas all heart

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one woman who loves to work round the clock. Even the lockdown couldn’t keep her creative juice from flowing. The actress used her lockdown time to read scripts, sign contracts with studios and even sign in movie projects. Now that the actress is back to work, she shared some work-selfies.

The actress took to her Instagram today to share some amazing clicks of herself. Priyanka is seen in a yellow attire, looking stunning. She captioned the picture saying, ‘Day at the office.’ Now only if we looked this drop-dead-gorgeous at work, we’d gladly work all day long. Even husband Nick Jonas was amazed with her selfies. He dropped some heart-emojis on the picture. Now isn’t that cute.







Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas love sharing mushy pictures on social media. The two spent time together in LA during the lockdown. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed a deal with Amazon Studios and will also be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.