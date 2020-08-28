President Trump’s one-man rules for TikTok

(Some of you were not fans of my essay last Friday about the TikTok affair. Here’s Adam with a very different view. -Aaron)

Let’s,nbsp;pause for a moment and consider the bizarre state of play,nbsp;around us.

For years, the U.S. and its allies have,nbsp;mostly,nbsp;tolerated,nbsp;Chinese abuse of the free-market, globalization rules of engagement. China, which used to be a small, backward economy, blatantly restricted some Western industries—notably media, entertainment, and Internet firms—while,nbsp;actively and lucratively,nbsp;welcoming,nbsp;other sectors, notably agriculture, heavy industry, and even iPhones.

The West complained bitterly, particularly,nbsp;software companies and others whose intellectual property the,nbsp;increasingly affluent,nbsp;Chinese brazenly stole or otherwise extorted. But mostly we went along with,nbsp;China,nbsp;because more companies and people,nbsp;than not,nbsp;were getting filthy rich. Barack Obama began pushing back against the Chinese, and then Donald Trump, in his inelegant, inconsistent,nbsp;fashion, pushed back even harder.

This,nbsp;brings us to the current sad state of affairs, where the leader of the free world, the,nbsp;president of the,nbsp;country most devoted to the rule of law and,nbsp;a,nbsp;values system of fairness, arbitrarily orders a Chinese-owned,nbsp;American,nbsp;company, TikTok, to sell itself. Because he said so. In other words, the U.S., frustrated by Chinese behavior, has stooped to Chinese tactics, dictating,nbsp;without due process,nbsp;how businesses should operate—shamefully,nbsp;and inexplicably,nbsp;asking for a,nbsp;vig,nbsp;in the process.

Respectable,nbsp;Business Roundtable,nbsp;types, purpose be damned, act as if this were normal,nbsp;and say nothing.

More, in this upside down world, the nation’s finest companies, including Microsoft and Walmart, strap on their rubber boots and lower themselves into the muck because, well, that’s where the game is being played,nbsp;according to the governing regime’s,nbsp;derived-from-one-man,nbsp;rules. Just how it works in China.

Reputations of otherwise,nbsp;well-pedigreed people,nbsp;lie in the balance, a common theme in,nbsp;Trump’s America. Ex-Disney stalwart Kevin Mayer had been ridiculed as,nbsp;ByteDance’s,nbsp;American puppet, a reference,nbsp;to,nbsp;the Chinese owner of,nbsp;TikTok,nbsp;and its U.S.-based CEO. Mayer resigned Thursday. Not the job,nbsp;he signed up for. Also, according to a well-placed source I spoke to, Mayer had been cut out of the negotiations to sell the company. A puppet indeed, then, and,nbsp;for a man known for a healthy ego it was time to go.

He at least said enough was enough.

