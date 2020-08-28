Preity Zinta is all Things Excited and Proud as she Flaunts her Kitchen Garden

Even though thel coronavirus pandemic has been extremely challenging for each one of us, it’s important to look at the brighter side of the picture and be grateful for all the wonderful things this lockdown has taught us. While most of us are enjoying our time with our families and loved ones, it’s exciting to learn that many have developed interesting hobbies which are keeping them busy and happy. One such celebrity is the very lovely Preity Zinta who’s delighted about her new kitchen garden. She’s been growing veggies for a healthy living. The actress had earlier shared how gardening has instilled a great sense of peace in her and brought her closer to nature.

She shared a new video of her kitchen garden on Instagram, in which she gives a glimpse of her homegrown lemons. Pointing excitedly at the lemon tree in the video, she writes, “Sorry folks ! I’m so sooo proud of my little kitchen garden that I cannot stop showing off. It’s an incredible feeling to plant something & watch it grow. Mom ur a rock star for making this happen âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ”

Check out her post right here…





Sweet indeed!

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough, was last seen in 2018’s Bhaiaji Superhit.