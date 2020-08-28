Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals What It Was Really Like Modeling for Her Maternity Photoshoot

As followers will recall, Hadid gave a glimpse at the baby bump in July. Still, she noted her pregnancy is “not the most important thing going on in the world.”

“That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends,” Hadid said. “Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

Plus, she suggested she wanted to take her time sharing her journey.

“I just am not rushed to do it,” she added, “and I feel like, right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to, like, look cute or post something.”