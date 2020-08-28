Pinterest is canceling its 490,000-square-foot lease at San Francisco's unbuilt 88 Bluxome project, citing a shift toward remote work amid the pandemic (Roland Li/San Francisco Chronicle)

Roland Li / San Francisco Chronicle:
Pinterest is canceling its 490,000-square-foot lease at San Francisco’s unbuilt 88 Bluxome project, citing a shift toward remote work amid the pandemic — Pinterest terminated its massive 490,000-square-foot lease at San Francisco’s unbuilt 88 Bluxome project, citing a shift toward more remote work amid the coronavirus pandemic.
