Pinterest is canceling its 490,000-square-foot lease at San Francisco's unbuilt 88 Bluxome project, citing a shift toward remote work amid the pandemic (Roland Li/San Francisco Chronicle)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
10


Roland Li / San Francisco Chronicle:

Pinterest is canceling its 490,000-square-foot lease at San Francisco’s unbuilt 88 Bluxome project, citing a shift toward remote work amid the pandemic  —  Pinterest terminated its massive 490,000-square-foot lease at San Francisco’s unbuilt 88 Bluxome project, citing a shift toward more remote work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR