Photos: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for questioning by CBI



Rhea Chakraborty used the medium of a news channel to voice her side of the story in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. There have been allegations on her about several things regarding Sushant’s death mystery. In her interview with the news channel she revealed that Sushant used to take drugs, his mental health was not fine and that his family wasn’t too involved in his life as their relations are not strong.

The actress even claimed that Sushant asked her to leave his residence on June 8, just a week before his demise. After revealing all this to a news channel, the actress arrived for questioning at the DRGO guest house earlier today where the CBI SIT team is staying. Here are the pictures from the spot.