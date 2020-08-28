Philips expands its dedicated cardiovascular ultrasound offering by launching Affiniti CVx for increased productivity

August 28, 2020

Philips introduces Affiniti CVx and Release 7.0 of EPIQ CVx with breakthrough interventional and productivity features to support cardiology departments managing everyday challenges

Philips debuts impactful solutions in cardiology at ESC 2020 (Aug 29 – Sept 1)

Amsterdam, The Netherlands –

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, announced today the latest addition to its portfolio of dedicated cardiovascular ultrasound solutions – Affiniti CVx – [1] for increased productivity. The system aims to support cardiology departments in delivering better care to more patients with increased efficiency and throughput.

With increasing patient volumes due to higher cardiac disease burden, clinicians are being asked to do more in less time and with fewer resources. The new Affiniti CVx enables a tailored workflow for cardiologists by integrating with a common platform that was first introduced with EPIQ CVx, the Philips premium cardiology ultrasound system. Affiniti CVx includes a familiar configurable UI, many popular automated tools and the sharing of transducers, now including TEE transducers, across the Affiniti CVx and EPIQ CVx systems.

Affiniti CVx will also feature AutoStrain technology, which has been shown to reduce strain analysis time by 70%. Together, these features will enable cardiology departments to standardize their ultrasound fleet for easier management, simplify cross-platform clinician training and reduce the total cost of ownership.

At ESC 2020, Philips debuts its new Affiniti CVx and release 7.0 for EPIQ CVx cardiovascular ultrasound solutions, which include improvements to enhance confidence in diagnosis and procedures, as well as improve the user experience.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent need for nimble, user-friendly cardiac ultrasound solutions that can keep patients and healthcare providers safe while also generating the data needed to make confident decisions. With Release 7.0 of EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx, we’ve sharpened our focus on improving the cardiology experience by increasing the integration of our platforms to meet this demand,” said Dr. Alexandra Gonçalves, MD, MMSc, PhD, Cardiologist and Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health at Philips. “Taken together, these releases help cardiology teams work faster and with greater precision and efficiency so that they can deliver the best possible heart care.”

Visit www.philips.com/affiniti-cvx for more information on Affiniti CVx, including a complete list of specifications.

Increasing confidence with the EPIQ CVx



Clinicians are needing to diagnose, plan treatments, monitor or follow up with patients more frequently. Philips EPIQ CVx provides a suite of features that can significantly reduce the time spent per patient, whether in the echo lab, at the patient bedside, or during procedures.

Release 7.0 for EPIQ CVx and EPIQ CVxi continues Philips leadership in interventional echocardiography and will provide new ways to better appreciate morphology, to size devices, and reduce the overall procedure time.

Industry-first dedicated tools such as 3D Auto LAA enable faster measurements of the left atrial appendage (LAA) from 3D increasing procedure efficiency. Cardiac TrueVue Color and Cardiac TrueVue Glass expand on the current Cardiac TrueVue photo realistic rendering by enhancing the visualization of flow, jet origin and morphology increasing clinician confidence.

Updates to the AutoStrain technology are among many additional new features to improve diagnostic confidence. AutoStrain updates will enhance confidence and efficiency in strain measurements while creating a 70% time saving in the acquisition and processing of images. These capabilities build on automated tools for strain and right heart measurements released in 2019, which have proven especially valuable in monitoring heart health in COVID-19 patients.

Philips at ESC

The ESC Congress 2020 will be held virtually from August 29 to September 2. Visit Philips Live! at ESC 2020 to learn more about events that Philips is hosting at ESC, schedule a live meeting or demonstration with a Philips team member, watch videos of cases, and register for the Philips ESC symposium on pushing the boundaries of cardiac visualization with an innovative echo toolkit. For more information about the symposium and other events, as well as general information about Philips’ presence at the ESC, visit www.philips.com/esc .

[1] Affiniti CVx has not yet received a CE mark and will not be marketed, put into service or otherwise made available in the EU until CE mark is received.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Driessen

Philips Global Press Office

Tel. : +31 6 10610417

Email : [email protected]

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Attachment