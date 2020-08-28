Phil Gould’s plea for Brisbane Broncos fans

Rugby league legend Phil Gould has urged Brisbane Broncos fans to stick with their team in an emotional plea following an eventful 2020 season both on and off the field.

The Broncos earlier this week parted ways with coach Anthony Seibold whose reign at Red Hill came to an end despite only being two years into a five-year NRL contract.

Before Brisbane took on the Roosters on Friday night at the SCG, Gould offered up his last word on Seibold and the Broncos when he conceded the organisation has now lost its “DNA” and is no longer the NRL powerhouse they once were.

“‘It’s over, I have to move on’ – they can be very painful words to say,” Gould told Nine.

Phil Gould (Nine)

“They can also come with a sense of relief. I think we saw both senses of emotion with Anthony Seibold this week when he made his announcement.

“So, what know the Broncos? Since inception they’ve been the marquee team of the rugby league, they’ve always been the biggest. In their first 18 years of existence, they were easily the best.

“I have no doubt they’re still a great football club. I’m confident Anthony Seibold is a very good coach. So, what went wrong? How did they spiral totally out of control?

“From mine, the outside looking in, it looks as if they’ve lost their DNA. They don’t look, they don’t feel, and they don’t play like the Broncos. Unless the Broncos can answer these questions, there won’t be any comeback.”

Brisbane in 2020 has produced just one win from the 13 games since the NRL season resumed from its COVID-19 shutdown back in late May.

Using Roosters coach Trent Robinson as the NRL benchmark, Gould highlighted just how far the club is from becoming a top-tier organisation once again.

The former NSW Origin coach issued a passionate plea to Broncos fans, urging them to continue supporting the team moving forward as they look to bounce back from a horror 2020.

“The Rooster, their coach Trent Robinson is in his eighth year and he’s won four minor premierships, three premierships, three world club challenge titles. His stability and leadership have led to outstanding results,” he said.

“The Broncos in comparison are about to make their fifth coaching change in just over a decade.

“I’m worried about you Broncos fans. I hear about this Queensland spirit, stand by your mate and never give up attitude.

“Are you going to stick with your team or you going to walk away when they need you most?

“Get in the fight, stick with your team, never give up. There will be better days ahead.”