Perth train station sex attacker jailed after 30 years

A serial rapist has been jailed over a cold case sex attack at a Perth train station.

Michael Boxsell dragged two teenagers into bushes 30 years ago, raping one of them at gunpoint.

The tattooist and grandfather was today jailed for 10 years.

The attack took place in 1990.

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were ambushed at Beckenham train station by Boxsell, who was wearing a balaclava and pointing a gun.

He then dragged them into bushes and over 40 terrifying minutes, raped one of the teens, and held the other down with the gun.

The crime went unsolved until Boxsell, 55, was tracked down in NSW after a burglary provided a crucial DNA match.

But the Perth attack wasn’t Boxsell’s first or last sex crime.

In 1986, Boxsell raped a 14-year-old girl in Esperance, WA.