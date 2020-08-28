Perth man charged with deliberately driving Ford Falcon into pedestrian

Police in Perth have arrested a 32-year-old man accused of deliberately driving his car into a pedestrian during an altercation.

The man was driving a Ford Falcon sedan along Walter Road West in Dianella when he allegedly began exchanging shouts with a pedestrian about 9pm yesterday.

CCTV from a nearby business captured the incident. ()

The vehicle can be seen striking the pedestrian. ()

Police will allege that as the pedestrian crossed the road near Birkett Street his attacker swerved the Falcon to deliberately strike him.

He then allegedly drove away before parking on nearby Shaftesbury Avenue and doubling back to the victim on foot.

Police examine marks on the road the day after the incident. ()

The alleged target, 48, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by ambulance with shoulder and facial injuries.

Police charged the 32-year-old man from Noranda with intent to cause bodily harm.